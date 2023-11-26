JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Murmu unveils Ambedkar's statue in Supreme Court on Constitution Day

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 06:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.

The unveiling was followed by plantation of saplings by President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud.

The event was attended by several judges of the top court.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 November 2023, 06:52 IST)
India NewsDraupadi MurmuSupreme CourtAmbedkarConstitution Day

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT