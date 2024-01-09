JOIN US
india

Music maestro Rashid Khan 'very critical'

The 55-year-old musician is on ventilation at the ICU and is on oxygen support, he said.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: The health condition of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, deteriorated and is currently 'very critical', an official of the medical establishment said on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old musician is on ventilation at the ICU and is on oxygen support, he said.

"Khan's condition is very critical and he has been put on ventilation at the ICU. He is on oxygen support as well. Our doctors are keeping a close watch on him," the official told PTI.

The musician's health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.

Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

(Published 09 January 2024, 09:46 IST)
