Muslim body headed by Congress MP seeks rejection of Waqf Bill

"Even though everything was running smoothly under the present waqf law of 1995, suddenly the attention of the central government fell on the waqf data, which clearly discloses that there are about 8,70,000 waqf properties'. It causes unrest to the present Central Government and therefore with an ill motive to somehow gain control over the Waqf properties, the present Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was introduced on 8th of August 2024," the All India Qaumi Tanzeem said.