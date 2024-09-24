30 arrested, nearly 10,000 bottles of liquor seized in two-hour drive in dry Nagaland

Kohima: Thirty people were arrested and nearly 10,000 bottles of liquor were seized from across Nagaland, which is a dry state, during a two-hour-long "surprise checking", police said on Tuesday.

It was a coordinated effort of all District Executive Forces (DEFs) and different battalions of Nagaland Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalions, they said.

A total of 28 cases were registered in various police stations and 30 people were arrested under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, it said.