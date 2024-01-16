Naga apex bodies, churches urge Naga groups to come together without delay for Naga solution

Kohima: Naga apex bodies and churches have urged the NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to come together and collaborate for the resolution of the Naga political issue without any delay.

The appeal was made following a meeting of the Naga apex bodies and church organisations in Dimapur district under the banner of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) on Monday.

According to a statement issued by FNR here, the Naga bodies asked the two groups holding separate negotiations with the Government of India to resolve the Naga political issue to walk the statement 'Nagas Are Moving Ahead' declared on January 23, 2023.

"In the spirit of sincerity and realism, the gathered bodies asked the NNPGs, which is composed of at least seven different Naga groups, and the NSCN-IM to come to a meeting without delay and honour their commitments of 'September Joint Accordant' made on September 14, 2023; the 'Kolkata Meeting' of October 18, 2022; and 'Nagas are Moving Ahead' declared on January 14, 2023", it said.