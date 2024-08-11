Naga group NSCN-IM questions PM Modi's 'silence' over his claim to end conflict in the region

"When the Framework Agreement was officially inked, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's excitement was uncontrollable for having solved the Naga political issue, the longest political movement in South Asia.

Besides making the world witness the high profile political signing ceremony through a live broadcast, he called upon leaders of all major political parties to let them know that he has outscored them by solving the issue.

"But in reality, it turned out that he simply wants to claim the credit in hurry when it's not due," NSCN-IM said in its mouthpiece, Nagalim Voice, which was released on Saturday evening.