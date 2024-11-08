Home
india nagaland

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM threatens to break 27-year-long ceasefire, seeks 'third party intervention' to resolve conflict with Centre

The warning came following the Centre's refusal to recognise a separate Naga flag and Naga constitution as demanded by the NSCN-IM to resolve the 77-year-old Naga conflict.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:17 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 10:17 IST
India News Nagaland

