<p>Guwahati: The decades-long Naga conflict continues to influence politics in Nagaland with the Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) formally joining the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), the ruling alliance comprising NDPP and BJP. </p><p>The NPF formally joined the PDA in a meeting on Wednesday evening in Kohima, which was chaired by Chief Minister and NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio. The meeting resolved to urge the Centre and the Naga groups to undertake measures to carry forward the ongoing dialogue to a logical conclusion. </p><p>A leader of the NPF said the decision was taken as the Nagas needed to remain united for finding a solution to the decades-long Naga conflict. The NPF is likely to merge with the NDPP soon, he said. </p><p>This leaves the Nagaland Assembly with no Opposition as the Congress did not win a single seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. </p><p>The NDPP led by Rio had split from NPF in 2017 and formed the coalition government with BJP. NPF had emerged as the largest party. </p><p>The NDPP currently has 32 MLAs in the 60-member House, followed by the BJP with 12 and the NPF with five. The remaining MLAs, including independents and those from smaller parties, also extended support to the PDA government. </p><p>An opposition-less government is nothing new in Nagaland. In 2015, eight Congress MLAs joined the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland led by the NPF under then chief minister and present opposition leader TR Zeliang. </p>