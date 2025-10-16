Menu
LTIMindtree Q2 net profit up 12%

Its revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 10,394.3 crore, a 10% increase compared to Rs 9,433 crore in the year-ago period. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 17:00 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 17:00 IST
