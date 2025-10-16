<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm LTIMindtree on Thursday posted a 12% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 1,251 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>Its revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 10,394.3 crore, a 10% increase compared to Rs 9,433 crore in the year-ago period. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share.</p><p>“Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organisation, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.</p>.Wipro Q2 net profit up 1.2%; onboards 2,900 freshers.<p>"Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation," he added.</p><p>The company's EBIT margin expanded by 160 bps QoQ to 15.9% in Q2 and its INR revenue crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the quarter. The company's total employee strength stood at 86,447 as of September 30, 2025. It added 2,558 employees in Q2. The company's trailing 12-month attrition was 14.2% in the second quarter.</p><p>LTIMindtree reported a 3.6% increase in revenue in North America, 7.1% y-o-y increase in Europe and 9.3% in Rest of the World. Its revenue from Banking, Financial Services and Revenue was up 6.5% y-o-y in Q2.</p>