nagaland

Nagaland angry over proposed auction of ancient Naga human remains in UK, CM Rio writes to MEA

The CM urged Jaishankar to take up this matter with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that steps are taken to ensure that the auction of the Naga human remains is stopped.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Comments
Published 08 October 2024, 16:01 IST
UK Nagaland auction Neiphiu Rio

