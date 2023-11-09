Nagaland: Bill reserving 33% of seats for women in ULBs passed; polls to be held after 20 years

ULB elections in the northeastern state have been long overdue as the last polls were held in 2004. Since then, elections were not conducted first on the unresolved Naga peace talks and then on 33 per cent reservation for women which the tribal bodies opposed, asserting that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.