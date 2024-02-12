JOIN US
Nagaland

Over 60,000 students to appear for board exams in Nagaland

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests. The examination will continue till March 6.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 06:33 IST

Kohima: Over 60,00 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests.

"I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

Patton added, “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.”

Various tribal students' organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams.

(Published 12 February 2024, 06:33 IST)
India NewsNagalandNeiphiu RioY Patton

