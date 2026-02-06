<p>Guwahati: The Centre and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) signed an agreement on Thursday, paving the way for formation of Eastern Nagaland Frontier Authority (ENFA), a long demand from organisations in six districts in eastern Nagaland. </p><p>The pact was signed between officials of MHA and ENPO in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, beside others.</p> .Nagaland government renews push for Naga solution with 'Common Platform'.<p>The agreement provides for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by an additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect the provisions of Article 371(A) of Constitution of India, under which Nagaland enjoys special powers. </p><p>As per the agreement, the Centre would bear the initial financial requirement for formation of the ENFA and a fixed annual amount will be decided to push development in eastern Nagaland districts. </p><p>"This unique arrangement envisages overall development of Eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilization," the MHA said in a statement after the agreement was signed. </p>