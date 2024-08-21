Narendra Modi will be removed 'by other methods' unless...: Subramanian Swamy's warning to PM

The counter came quickly from Shah, who told a press conference in Hyderabad that Modi will continue to lead the country and there is "no confusion in the BJP" on the issue.

This is not the first time that Swamy has slammed Modi on social media. Earlier, he said that Modi was 'shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM' Sheikh Hasina.

Swamy has also slammed the Modi government's opposition to the RTI he had filed in connection to the alleged Chinese encroachment in India. In a post on X he said, "Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know (sic)."

With PTI inputs