'Nari Shakti': 7 Women ministers in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Seven women, including two in the Cabinet role, have been inducted into the new council of ministers in the 18th Lok Sabha. Here's a look at the new women ministers inducted into the council of ministers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 02:49 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman created a record by being the first woman to be sworn in as minister for the third consecutive term of the Modi government.

Credit: PTI Photo

Annapurna Devi has secured a seat in the Modi 3.0 government, a move seen as the BJP’s bold strategy to consolidate a sizable OBC vote bank ahead of the crucial Assembly elections later this year.

Credit: PIB

The president of Apna Dal (Soneylal) Anupriya Singh Patel is one of the women ministers in the Modi government 3.0.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Shobha Karandlaje, a close confidante of state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, has once again secured a place in the union government.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Raksha Khadse, the three-term Lok Sabha member from Raver in north Maharashtra, has secured a place in the Modi's cabinet.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Savitri Thakur, who won from Dhar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh in the recently held general elections, was on Sunday sworn in as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government. Thakur (46), a prominent woman tribal leader of the BJP in the state, won the Lok Sabha poll in 2014 but was denied a ticket in the 2019 edition.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nimuben Bambhaniya, one of the three women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, has been inducted into the Union cabinet as a minister of state.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 10 June 2024, 02:49 IST
