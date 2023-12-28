Narrative being set: JD(U) president Lalan Singh on resignation rumours

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, on Thursday dismissed reports of his resignation from his post, saying a 'narrative' was being set by the media at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Amid speculation that he may step down from the post of party president ahead of a meeting of JD(U)'s national executive, Singh on Thursday said the meeting is a routine one, and stressed that his party remains united.

"If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft," Singh said.

Singh added that it is a routine meeting.

"You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one, and will remain united," he said.