Nation paid price for BJP’s compulsion to get 'chanda' at all costs: Congress

"The aggregate net losses of these 33 companies were over Rs 1 lakh crore. 16 out of these 33 companies paid zero or negative direct taxes in aggregate," he said.

Most of these 33 companies are likely shell companies built for the purpose of money laundering, Ramesh said.

He also claimed that Rs 601 crore was donated to the BJP by six companies that had positive net profits in aggregate from 2016-17 to 2022-23, but whose electoral bond donations exceeded their aggregate net profit significantly.

These companies were likely acting as fronts for other companies, he alleged.

"When the Electoral Bonds Scheme was first floated by the Modi Sarkar, the RBI raised concerns regarding the high possibility of it being used for money laundering. The BJP's compulsion to get chanda at all costs saw it go ahead with this scheme without heeding this astute advice. The nation has paid the price!" Ramesh said.