Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nationwide campaign urges citizens to write to SC for animal welfare; over 10,000 letters sent

Templates in English and Hindi were circulated to help participants draft their letters, said Kunal, an animal rights activist.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 12:41 IST
India NewsAnimal Welfare

Follow us on :

Follow Us