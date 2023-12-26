Navy aims to include at least 1 Agniveer from each district, block and village of the country: Chief of Naval Staff

Mumbai: The Indian Navy is contemplating inducting at least one Agniveer from each district, each block and each village of the country.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar confirmed the development in Mumbai during the commissioning of INS Imphal, Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer known as the Visakhapatnam class of ships - which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“The Indian Navy aims to induct at least one Agniveer from each district, each block and each village of the country. The strategy is to attract youth - both men and women - from every corner of the country, up-skill them when in Service, certify their abilities through education institutions, inculcate a spirit of nationalism and ensure that they re-join the civil sector as invaluable assets,” Admiral Kumar said.
“The vision is to percolate such a nationalistic workforce across the length and breadth of the country,” he added.