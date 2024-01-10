Navy flags off India-made 'Starliner' drone: All you need to know

Flag-off ceremony:

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Adani Aerospace Park, Hyderabad.

Adani Defence said that the UAV will fly from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into the naval maritime operations.

At the flag-off ceremony, Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani Group has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO."

"Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance", he added.

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said the recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, use of unmanned systems and cyber-systems for dissemination of information and disinformation.

(With PTI inputs)