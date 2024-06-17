NCERT censures 'vote bank' politics and 'minority appeasement' in chapter on secularism; draws Congress ire

New Delhi: In continuation of the controversies over changes in textbooks, the NCERT, in a chapter on politics in the syllabus of political science for this academic term taught to students in class 11, states that “vote bank” politics “disregards equality” and promotes “minority appeasement”. The changes prompted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to call the syllabus body as an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

NCERT chief, D S Saklani, stoking further controversy, on Monday said that in NCERT textbooks “India” and “Bharat” will be used interchangeably – in October last year, when an NCERT panel suggested this change it had led to an uproar.

Revised content for the books, which the NCERT justifies as being done 'in view of COVID 19 with an objective to reduce the content load' have been criticised for furthering the government’s political agenda.

In the political science textbook for class 11, in a chapter on “secularism”, the textbook poses a question on whether welfarism for one section comes at the cost of another.