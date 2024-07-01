NCERT plans to move report cards beyond exams, to also focus on prep for entrance exams, college application process: Report

Head and CEO of PARAKH, Indrani Bhaduri, told the publication that the HPCs have been designed in a way to increase focus on the “learner as researcher”.

Bhaduri further told the publication that HPCs will be factored into results of those appearing for board exams (classes 10 to 12).

“The HPC will be different from the internal marks that are part of Board exam evaluation. In the HPC, what the child has done during the academic years is reflected, and this is designed to augment the Board results. It will be amalgamated with the Board results,” Bhaduri told the publication.

Four types of HPCs have been developed in total as per the publication— foundational stage (classes 1 and 2), preparatorry stage for classes 3 to 5, a middle stage for classes 6 to 8 and one for senior classes (9 to 12) which was released last week.

Among the 12 sections included in HPCs for classes 9 to 12, one is devoted to time management, plans after school, and different life skills. Students will evaluate themselves on these parameters.

A part of the plans after school section requires students to talk about whether they want to pursue higher education or undertake preparations for admission to professional institutes, or whether they would want to take up any vocation.

HPCs also come with an 'accomplishments inventory' section which tracks the "steps and skills" of a particular student, which includes whether they have information on college entrance exams or job opprtunities.

Life skills like “managing stress for self and others”, understanding the value of money and budgeting” and academic skills like “engaging in independent work/research” and “thinking critically and creatively” will be a part of the 'accomplishments inventory' section.