NCERT plans to move report cards beyond exams, to also focus on prep for entrance exams, college application process: Report

The NCERT is planning a report card for school students that will expand its focus from only results of pen-and-paper examinations to students' life goals and progress in areas apart from studies.
PARAKH—a body under the NCERT—has come out with these revamped report cards known as Holistic Progress Cards (HPCs). These cards were released recently for students from classes 9 to 12.
The Indian Express cited sources to reveal that these report cards will not come into effect from the academic year 2024-25, and instead teachers will first be trained on how the changes are to be implemented. States will also be allowed to take a call on how they wish to implement this system in their own education boards.
The government is pushing to align the formats of report cards in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). This framework wants to diversify the mode of evaluation for students with focus on different competencies and skills besides the traditional examinations.
Head and CEO of PARAKH, Indrani Bhaduri, told the publication that the HPCs have been designed in a way to increase focus on the “learner as researcher”.
Bhaduri further told the publication that HPCs will be factored into results of those appearing for board exams (classes 10 to 12).
“The HPC will be different from the internal marks that are part of Board exam evaluation. In the HPC, what the child has done during the academic years is reflected, and this is designed to augment the Board results. It will be amalgamated with the Board results,” Bhaduri told the publication.
Four types of HPCs have been developed in total as per the publication— foundational stage (classes 1 and 2), preparatorry stage for classes 3 to 5, a middle stage for classes 6 to 8 and one for senior classes (9 to 12) which was released last week.
Among the 12 sections included in HPCs for classes 9 to 12, one is devoted to time management, plans after school, and different life skills. Students will evaluate themselves on these parameters.
A part of the plans after school section requires students to talk about whether they want to pursue higher education or undertake preparations for admission to professional institutes, or whether they would want to take up any vocation.
HPCs also come with an 'accomplishments inventory' section which tracks the "steps and skills" of a particular student, which includes whether they have information on college entrance exams or job opprtunities.
Life skills like “managing stress for self and others”, understanding the value of money and budgeting” and academic skills like “engaging in independent work/research” and “thinking critically and creatively” will be a part of the 'accomplishments inventory' section.
Teachers' feedback on group project work, the said student's own thoughts on it as well as feedback from peers will also be a part of the Holistic Progress Cards.
On the importance of teachers' role in giving guidance to students, Bhaduri said, “The teachers have to understand the required competencies vital for learners at the secondary level… This is to be done through activities like projects, individual research, and innovative classroom interactions. The activities need to be designed in a manner that they are meaningful to the students.”