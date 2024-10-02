NCP founder Sharad Pawar asks Supreme Court to restrain Ajit Pawar from using 'Clock' symbol

"This confusion inevitably resulted in Respondent No. 1 (Ajit Pawar) securing unfair electoral gains and the petitioner suffering the loss of votes in the said elections," the application claimed.

He filed the application, claiming large-scale confusion caused and engineered in the minds of the people due to misleading statements of respondent No. 1 (Ajit Pawar) and his representatives.

"In fact, respondent No. 1 has been leveraging upon the existing confusion in the minds of the people due to the long-standing association between the 'Clock' symbol and the petitioner," the application said.

The application said that the Ajit Pawar faction should not be allowed to use the ‘clock’ symbol till the apex court adjudicated on the appeal filed by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognising Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and awarding the 'clock' symbol to it.

The application asked the apex court to "ensure fairness and a level playing field by omitting any confusion in the minds of the electorate in relation to the 'clock' symbol reserved for the Nationalist Congress Party and the 25-year-long synonymity of the petitioner with it, as its National President."