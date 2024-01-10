NCPCR summons YouTube India over vulgar videos

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday issued summons to YouTube over obscene content involving mothers and sons, said chairperson Priyank Kanungoo. The child rights body has directed Mira Chatt, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy at YouTube lndia to appear before it on January 15.
The Commission, in its letter, said that it has observed the “alarming trend” of online “challenges” that portray “potentially indecent acts” involving mothers and sons.
“This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns,” the NCPCR said in its letter.
Kanungo said that YouTube will be asked about its mechanism of vetting such content. “These videos are vulgar and they are violative of the POCSO Act since it involves minors. YouTube is monetising such content and has now started removing these videos. We will ask them what is the mechanism in place which vets such videos,” Kanungo told DH.
In its letter, the NCPCR has asked Chatt to appear along with a list of all such Internet challenges posted on YouTube and a list of channels on YouTube running such challenges involving minors.
Failing to comply, the NCPCR, will invite the invoking of Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908. Rule 10 states that failing to appear for a summons without a lawful excuse may lead to an arrest, while Rule 12 prescribes the imposition of a fine for the absence.