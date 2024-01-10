NCPCR summons YouTube India over vulgar videos

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday issued summons to YouTube over obscene content involving mothers and sons, said chairperson Priyank Kanungoo. The child rights body has directed Mira Chatt, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy at YouTube lndia to appear before it on January 15.

The Commission, in its letter, said that it has observed the “alarming trend” of online “challenges” that portray “potentially indecent acts” involving mothers and sons.

“This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns,” the NCPCR said in its letter.