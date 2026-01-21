Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA committed to remove DMK govt: Piyush Goyal

Commenting on the re-joining of Dhinakaran into the NDA fold, the senior BJP leader, flanked by Union Minister L Murugan and BJP functionaries, including Vanathi Srinivasan.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKPiyush GoyalNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us