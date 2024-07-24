Nearly 1,200 reserved category candidates appointed as IAS, IPS, IFS officers in past 5 years

As per extant instructions, reservation is provided to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the rate of 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, in recruitment of IAS, IPS and IFS, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, sharing year-wise and category-wise number of persons.