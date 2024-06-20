NEET exam row: 'We take responsibility', says Dharmendra Pradhan, calls it 'institutional failure' of NTA

New Delhi: Amid demand by the opposition to re-conduct the medical entrance exam NEET, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said isolated incidents of malpractices should not affect lakhs of students who cleared the examination rightfully.

He announced a high-level panel to look into the functioning of the testing agency NTA.

Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan also appealed to the opposition parties not to politicise the issue and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty, including officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The high-level committee to review and improve the functioning of NTA would be notified soon, the minister said.