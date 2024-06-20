NEET row: Supreme Court slaps notice on NTA, stays HC proceedings; no stay on counselling process

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre and the NTA on a petition filed by some students who appeared in Meghalaya centre for the NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes. In their petition, the students prayed that they be included as part of the 1,563 students who got grace marks and were given the option to appear for re-exam on June 23.

The NTA had earlier decided to withdraw the grace marks and conduct re-test for 1,563 candidates on June 23. It had said their results would be declared on June 30, so that counselling can start from July 6.