NEET row: Supreme Court to hear petitions on exam irregularities on July 8

A Supreme Court Bench led by CJI D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the batch of petitions challenging the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam on July 8, as reported by Live Law.
The students, who have been staging a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against the irregularities in NTA held examinations -- NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET, have called for a march towards the Parliament on Tuesday to press their demands.
The indefinite sit-in strike of the protesting students entered the sixth day on Monday.
More to follow...
Published 02 July 2024, 07:17 IST