NEET-UG exam 2024: SC directs NTA to declare results by July 20 while masking identity of candidates

Questioning the claims about leak of question paper on social media platform 'Telegram', the bench said, "You have to bear in mind that the idea of somebody doing this was not to make a national charade. People did it for money. So, it was not to bring disrepute to the exam and somebody was doing it to make money which is evident. Mass leakage requires contacts also at that level so that you connect to all such key contacts in different cities."

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, which commenced the crucial hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, said it has "social ramifications".

The top court adjourned the cases listed ahead of the NEET-UG pleas, saying "We will open the case today. Lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide."

The bench asked the petitioners to show that the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation.

"Re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire test was affected," the CJI said.

On the issue of the ongoing probe, the bench said, "The CBI probe is on. If what the CBI has told us is revealed, it will affect the investigation and people will become wise."

The bench is hearing more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG, seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts over alleged irregularities to the Supreme Court to avoid multiple litigations.