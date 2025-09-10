Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Neighbourhood quarrels involving heated exchanges do not amount to abetment of suicide: Supreme Court

The top court said intention of the accused to aid or to instigate or to abet the victim to commit suicide is a must for attracting Section 306 of the IPC.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 18:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 18:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSuicideAbetment of Suicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us