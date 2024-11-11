New CJI spells out priorities: 'Clearing backlogs, affordable litigation & simplifying legal procedures

With a citizen centric agenda, he outlined his vision to make courts approachable and user friendly. He aims to adopt a self-evaluative approach which is receptive and responsive to feedback in its working.
Making judgments comprehensible to the citizens and promoting mediation will be a priority of the Chief Justice, the statement said.
He underscored the need for focused reforms on criminal case management, with an aim to work on reducing trial duration through adoption of a systematic approach, and positioning justice delivery mechanism to ensure that process of law is not grueling for the citizens.
Expressing immense honour in heading the third wing of democracy, he emphasised, “Justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. These mark our core principles”.
“The responsibility entrusted upon us affirms our commitment as protectors of citizens’ rights and as dispute resolvers. It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation,” the CJI added.
Published 11 November 2024, 15:44 IST