New CJI spells out priorities: 'Clearing backlogs, affordable litigation & simplifying legal procedures

With a citizen centric agenda, he outlined his vision to make courts approachable and user friendly. He aims to adopt a self-evaluative approach which is receptive and responsive to feedback in its working.

Making judgments comprehensible to the citizens and promoting mediation will be a priority of the Chief Justice, the statement said.

He underscored the need for focused reforms on criminal case management, with an aim to work on reducing trial duration through adoption of a systematic approach, and positioning justice delivery mechanism to ensure that process of law is not grueling for the citizens.