New Election Commission platform launched; CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls it tool to counter misinformation

Kumar noted that the heads of various poll management bodies had expressed concern during the conference on misinformation.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:24 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 11:24 IST
India NewsElection CommissionGyanesh Kumar

