<p>New Delhi: The world is moving towards a new global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying on the President's address, adding that India has emerged as a loud voice of the Global South.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister started his reply as Opposition parties raised slogans saying the 'Leader of Opposition should be allowed to speak' amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister took a dig at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and suggested he can raise slogans while sitting.</p>.<p>Opposition MPs later staged a walkout.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>"It is clear, the world is moving towards a new world order. After the second world war, a world order was created, now the world is moving towards a new world order. If we analyse it independently, it is leaning towards India," Modi said.</p>.<p>"The world is talking about the global south, India is a loud voice of the global south," he said. He mentioned the trade deals being finalised with different countries.</p>.<p>"We are doing future-ready trade deals with a lot of countries. In the past few days, we have had nine major trade deals, and the mother of all deals was the one with the European Union," he said.</p>.<p>He also took a jibe at the Opposition, which had staged a walkout, and said, "They got tired and left... But some day they will have to reply... How did they bring India to a point that no country was coming forward to have a trade deal with us." He also accused former Congress-led governments of destroying India's image.</p>.<p>He further said "the whole world is appreciating" the India-US trade deal.</p>.<p>He added that the trade deal will especially be beneficial for the Indian youth. </p>