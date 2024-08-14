Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News In Pics | August 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 02:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Migrants camp near a temporary shelter on Randall’s Island in New York City.

Migrants camp near a temporary shelter on Randall’s Island in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Children play in the water at the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago.

Children play in the water at the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A firefighter uses a hose as vegetation burns on the background, amid the Gold Ranch fire in Verdi, Nevada.

A firefighter uses a hose as vegetation burns on the background, amid the Gold Ranch fire in Verdi, Nevada.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects flood situation in east Delhi.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects flood situation in east Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawans keep vigil from boats at Chenab Post in Pargwal Sector on the outskirts of Jammu.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawans keep vigil from boats at Chenab Post in Pargwal Sector on the outskirts of Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik creates a sand sculpture on Bangaladesh issue, at Puri beach of Odisha.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik creates a sand sculpture on Bangaladesh issue, at Puri beach of Odisha.

Credit: PTI Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 August 2024, 02:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT