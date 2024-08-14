News In Pics | August 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Migrants camp near a temporary shelter on Randall’s Island in New York City.
Children play in the water at the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago.
A firefighter uses a hose as vegetation burns on the background, amid the Gold Ranch fire in Verdi, Nevada.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects flood situation in east Delhi.
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawans keep vigil from boats at Chenab Post in Pargwal Sector on the outskirts of Jammu.
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik creates a sand sculpture on Bangaladesh issue, at Puri beach of Odisha.
Published 14 August 2024, 02:10 IST