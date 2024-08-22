Home
News in Pics | August 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 04:34 IST

Firefighters battle the Stayman Flats Fire in Chelan, Washington, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of Costanera commercial centre at a business district in Santiago, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Navy personnel arrive with rescue mission equipments for launching a search operation to trace missing trainer aircraft and both pilots at Chandil Dam, in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute at the Monument to Battle of Monte Cassino, in Warsaw, Poland.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) of the first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru leave after being flagged off amidst a traditional ceremony held at Veeranahosahalli Gate, at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in south Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

John Legend performs on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

