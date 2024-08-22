News in Pics | August 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Firefighters battle the Stayman Flats Fire in Chelan, Washington, US.
A view of Costanera commercial centre at a business district in Santiago, Chile.
Indian Navy personnel arrive with rescue mission equipments for launching a search operation to trace missing trainer aircraft and both pilots at Chandil Dam, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute at the Monument to Battle of Monte Cassino, in Warsaw, Poland.
The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) of the first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru leave after being flagged off amidst a traditional ceremony held at Veeranahosahalli Gate, at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in south Karnataka.
John Legend performs on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, US.
Published 22 August 2024, 04:34 IST