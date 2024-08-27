News in Pics | August 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Malaysia charges ex-PM Muhyiddin with sedition over alleged remarks on royalty, lawyer says.
Devotees during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Sri Krishna Janamsthan temple, in Mathura.
A vehicle pass through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains, in Gurugram.
Members of the Misional Padre Martin Schmid Music School play their instruments to bring attention to the smoke from the wildfires in the area, in Concepcion, Bolivia.
Published 27 August 2024, 03:32 IST