News in Pics | August 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 03:32 IST

Comments
Malaysia charges ex-PM Muhyiddin with sedition over alleged remarks on royalty, lawyer says.

Credit: Reuters photo

Devotees during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Sri Krishna Janamsthan temple, in Mathura.

Credit: PTI photo

A vehicle pass through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI photo

Members of the Misional Padre Martin Schmid Music School play their instruments to bring attention to the smoke from the wildfires in the area, in Concepcion, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters photo

