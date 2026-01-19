Menu
News in Pics | January 20, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 19:45 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant being felicitated during an event organised by the Bar Council of Delhi on taking oath as the 53rd CJI, in New Delhi. PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a clash over the submission of Form 7, objecting to the inclusion of voters, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), at Lalbag subdivision in Murshidabad, West Bengal. PTI

Preparations ahead of the 'Saraswati Puja' festival, at Kumartuli, in Kolkata. PTI

Artists create a sand sculpture depicting the Cricket World Cup during the 24th annual ‘Sandcraft’ event on the banks of the Ganga river, in Varanasi. PTI

A satellite image shows a close view of additional burned houses following wildfires, in Penco. Reuters

Italian premiere and red carpet for the FX series "The Beauty" at the Terme di Diocleziano in Rome. Reuters

