News in Pics | July 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A child plays at a beach, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Forest guards patrol on a boat at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary during floods, in Morigaon district.
An aerial view shows a grounded ship near Luoxingdun island in Poyang Lake which exhibits low water levels because of a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China.
Firefighters work near burned vehicles after the Thompson fire affected a neighborhood near Oroville, California.
Family members perform last rites of one of the victims of the recent stampede at a 'satsang' in Hathras district.
Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.
Published 04 July 2024, 03:07 IST