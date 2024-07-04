Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | July 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 03:07 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A child plays at a beach, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

A child plays at a beach, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Forest guards patrol on a boat at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary during floods, in Morigaon district.

Forest guards patrol on a boat at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary during floods, in Morigaon district.

Credit: PTI Photo

An aerial view shows a grounded ship near Luoxingdun island in Poyang Lake which exhibits low water levels because of a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China.

An aerial view shows a grounded ship near Luoxingdun island in Poyang Lake which exhibits low water levels because of a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work near burned vehicles after the Thompson fire affected a neighborhood near Oroville, California.

Firefighters work near burned vehicles after the Thompson fire affected a neighborhood near Oroville, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Family members perform last rites of one of the victims of the recent stampede at a 'satsang' in Hathras district.

Family members perform last rites of one of the victims of the recent stampede at a 'satsang' in Hathras district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 03:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT