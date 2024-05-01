JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | May 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 01 May 2024, 03:16 IST

Follow Us

Mount Ruang volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Tagulandang in Sitaro, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia

Mount Ruang volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Tagulandang in Sitaro, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia

Credit: Reuters Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Police walk around Columbia University, as other police officers enter the campus of the university, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York.

Police walk around Columbia University, as other police officers enter the campus of the university, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend a premiere for the film "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend a premiere for the film "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Officials during a trial for voting using virtual reality technology, in Kamrup district.

Officials during a trial for voting using virtual reality technology, in Kamrup district.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Banners of Neha Hiremath, a student who was stabbed to death on the campus of her college, put up on a road leading to her residence, in Hubballi.

Banners of Neha Hiremath, a student who was stabbed to death on the campus of her college, put up on a road leading to her residence, in Hubballi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees light 'diyas' at Golden Temple on the birth anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev, in Amritsar.

Devotees light 'diyas' at Golden Temple on the birth anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 03:16 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT