News in Pics | May 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Mount Ruang volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Tagulandang in Sitaro, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia
Police walk around Columbia University, as other police officers enter the campus of the university, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York.
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend a premiere for the film "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles, California.
Officials during a trial for voting using virtual reality technology, in Kamrup district.
Banners of Neha Hiremath, a student who was stabbed to death on the campus of her college, put up on a road leading to her residence, in Hubballi.
Devotees light 'diyas' at Golden Temple on the birth anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev, in Amritsar.
(Published 01 May 2024, 03:16 IST)