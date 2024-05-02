JOIN US
News in Pics | May 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 02 May 2024, 02:59 IST

Protesters barricade the entrance of Parliament during a rally to protest against a bill on "foreign agents", in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A woman pushes a water roller tank towards her home after drawing water from a well on a hot day in Kasara.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A protester supporting Palestinians in Gaza speaks on a phone among the tents at an encampment after the UCLA campus police asked protesters to leave, at the UCLA.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at the statue of 'Jatayu', in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Chennai Super Kings batter MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo 

BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo 

