News in Pics | November 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 01:04 IST
A boy playing cricket is silhouetted against the setting sun on a beach, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees in traditional attire take part in a procession ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Revellers take part in the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A couple talk inside a railway carriage transformed into a bar at the 798 Art District in Beijing, China, November 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Romania's Mihai Cristian Tentea, Constantin Dinescu, Mihai Daniel Pacioianu, and Andrei Nica in action during heat 2

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 24 November 2025, 01:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

