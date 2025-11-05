<p>Bengaluru: An elderly woman was found murdered in her home at Uttarahalli in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Shreelakshmi (65), wife of Ashwath Narayan. </p><p>A senior police officer said the complainant, Ashwath Narayan, had left for work around 9.30 am.</p><p>At 2.15 pm, he tried to contact his wife over the phone repeatedly, but she did not answer. Around 5.30 pm, he called their tenant, Panniraj, asking him to check on her. Panniraj’s wife found Shreelakshmi lying unconscious on the floor. </p>.Bellandur Police inspector suspended over dereliction of duty after his subordinates involved in bribery case .<p>When Ashwath Narayan rushed home, he found injuries on her neck, lips and face, and noticed that her gold mangalsutra was missing. He alerted the Subramanyapura police. </p><p>The police said preliminary investigation had revealed that Shreelakshmi had spoken to her sister Sampath Lakshmi in the afternoon and had told her that she and her husband were watching television.</p><p>The police suspect that a person known to the family may have entered the house and strangled Shreelakshmi before fleeing with her mangalsutra.</p><p>The police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 311 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are on to trace the assailant.</p>