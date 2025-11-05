Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Home-alone elderly woman found dead in Bengaluru; police suspect murder for gain

Police suspect a person known to the family may have entered the house and strangled the woman before fleeing with her gold mangalsutra
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 03:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 03:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us