News in Pics | October 11, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 23:32 IST
People gather outside a court during a hearing on the Madhya Pradesh cough syrup deaths case, in Chhindwara.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel stand guard in a sensitive area in view of Friday prayers, days after incidents of stone pelting and clashes, in Cuttack, Odisha.Credit: PTI

Players of New Zealand and Bangladesh greet each other at the end of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI cricket match, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. New Zealand won by 100 runs.

Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during a book release function, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

Women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Jammu.

Credit: PTI

Published 10 October 2025, 23:32 IST
