News in Pics | October 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A lit candle being displayed digitally at a community Durga Puja pandal in support of the ongoing protests over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
A view of the Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh, Uttarakhand.
A residential area is destroyed by the Broad River following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Bat Cave, North Carolina, US.
A duplicate of Marine One takes off at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.
A visitor looks at dolls depicting scenes from Ramayana during the Dussehra Doll festival, on the first day of Navratri, at a mall in Bengaluru.
Passengers wait for their train to depart from a railway station after train services were affected due to 'Rail Roko' protest by farmers in Punjab, in Amritsar.
Published 04 October 2024, 03:41 IST