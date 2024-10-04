Home
News in Pics | October 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 03:41 IST

A lit candle being displayed digitally at a community Durga Puja pandal in support of the ongoing protests over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view of the Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh, Uttarakhand.

Credit: PTI Photo

A residential area is destroyed by the Broad River following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Bat Cave, North Carolina, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A duplicate of Marine One takes off at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A visitor looks at dolls depicting scenes from Ramayana during the Dussehra Doll festival, on the first day of Navratri, at a mall in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

Passengers wait for their train to depart from a railway station after train services were affected due to 'Rail Roko' protest by farmers in Punjab, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 04 October 2024, 03:41 IST
