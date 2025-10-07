News in Pics | October 7, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was detained for being part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to deliver aid to Gaza, delivers a statement at the Athens Airport in Greece on Monday. She was deported by Israel along with other activists.
Police officers stand guard and a woman holds a Palestinian flag as Spanish activists and politicians who were part of Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla and were detained by Israeli forces arrive at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain.
Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R Subrahmanyam (second from right) releases the fourth edition of ‘Trade Watch Quarterly’ report, in New Delhi, on Monday.
Veteran actor and MP Kamal Haasan meets family members of the victims of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally stampede, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
A large number of devotees take part in the car festival of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Monday.
Credit: DH PHOTO/ANUP RAGH T
The new eco-friendly vehicles of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board parked in front of Vidhana Soudha during their launch ceremony,
in Bengaluru on Monday.
Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan
There is no estimated deadline for the 149-km Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).
Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan
Published 06 October 2025, 23:02 IST