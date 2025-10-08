News in Pics | October 8, 2025: Best photos from around the world

AT-3 advanced jet trainers release colored trails as they fly in formation past Taipei 101 during a Taiwan's National Day rehearsal.
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are welcomed by Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium.
With a majority of the companies along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resuming full-time office work, there has been a noticeable surge in single-occupancy vehicles on that stretch.
Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently announced his plan to approach the Centre to rename the Bengaluru metro to Basava Metro. The move aims to honour the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara who was known for promoting equality and inclusivity.
Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Francis Serrao, the newly appointed Bishop of Mysore, center, being officiated by the Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado, right, and others during his installation ceremony at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, also known as St. Philomena’s Church, in Mysuru, Karnataka.
Artisans prepare earthenware amid preparations for the upcoming ‘Diwali’ festival, at Asif Nagar potters area, in Hyderabad.
Published 08 October 2025, 01:14 IST