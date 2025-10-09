Menu
News in Pics | October 9, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 02:29 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a ceremony to celebrate the approaching Diwali festival, during his visit to India, in Mumbai, India.

Credit: Reuters photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrive to attend an informal dinner at the Iram Botanical Garden in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Credit: Reuters photo

Indian cricketer KL Rahul arrives for a dinner at the residence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI photo

Titular Nizam of Hyderabad Azmet Jah Bahadur being felicitated during a gathering at Chowmahalla Palace, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI photo

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.

Credit: PTI photo

People visit at the Nokia exhibitor stall at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India.

Credit: Reuters photo

Film Premiere of "Black Phone 2" in Hollywood.

Credit: Reuters photo

Published 09 October 2025, 02:29 IST
