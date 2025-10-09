News in Pics | October 9, 2025: Best photos from around the world

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a ceremony to celebrate the approaching Diwali festival, during his visit to India, in Mumbai, India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrive to attend an informal dinner at the Iram Botanical Garden in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Indian cricketer KL Rahul arrives for a dinner at the residence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, in New Delhi.
Titular Nizam of Hyderabad Azmet Jah Bahadur being felicitated during a gathering at Chowmahalla Palace, in Hyderabad.
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025.
People visit at the Nokia exhibitor stall at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India.
Film Premiere of "Black Phone 2" in Hollywood.
Published 09 October 2025, 02:29 IST