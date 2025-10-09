Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

ZEE5 honours Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy with an intriguing teaser of ‘Maarigallu’

Set against the background of Sirsi in the 1990s, the story unravels when an ancient clue to a lost Kadamba-era treasure surfaces.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 04:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 04:51 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrendingZee5KFI

Follow us on :

Follow Us