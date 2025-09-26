News in Pics | September 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
Women perform 'Garba' during the 'Abhivyakti Garba Mahotsav' organised as part of 'Navratri' festival celebrations, in Jaipur, Wednesday night.
Models applaud at the end of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, September 25, 2025.
FC Barcelona celebrate Aitana Bonmati winning her third Ballon d'Or
Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 25, 2025.
A demonstrator pastes images of Mexico's former President Enrique Pena Nieto, former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam and former Governor of Guerrero Angel Aguirre on a wall, as relatives and friends of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared in 2014 gather to mark the anniversary of the students' disappearance, in Mexico City.
Published 26 September 2025, 02:15 IST